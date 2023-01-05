Rowan family looking for help after devastating fire

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A local family is looking for help from the community after their home was destroyed by fire.

“On December 21, 2022 my daughter, Samantha, her husband Brandon, her son Isaac and sister Lori lost their home to a fire. It is a total loss. They were lucky enough to salvage some of their clothes. They are trying to replace needed essentials that were lost. All help would be greatly appreciated in this time of total devastation,” the organizer wrote.

The Watsons have now set up this GoFundMe for anyone who would like to help them with expenses as they try to recover from the loss.

According to fire officials, the fire was reported just after 8 p.m. on December 21 on Bull Dog Lane near Morgan Road in Gold Hill. The first firefighters to arrive on the scene reported smoke and flames coming from the back of the home.

“I ran and got my brother-in-law up and we rushed to get out of the house and get our six dogs out, and that’s all we know,” said Lori Watson. “We all got out safe and sound…nobody got hurt, thank God.”

Several pets were inside, but all managed to get outside safely.

The American Red Cross is helping three residents displaced by the fire. There were no injuries, officials said.

The Fire Marshal said the cause of the fire is undetermined.

Watson is just grateful that everyone is okay.

“Hold on to your loved ones. It could have, it could have went south last night, I’m thankful for my family, that’s all I have left in the world,” Watson said. “Be thankful for what you’ve got right now.”

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.