Rowan EDC hires new Marketing and Communications Manager

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan Economic Development Council has hired Mollie Ruf as the organization’s new marketing and communications manager.

Ruf is a native of Kansas City, Missouri and has lived in Rowan County since 2009. She is joining the Rowan EDC team after working for the past six plus years at Rowan’s premiere marketing agency, Miller Davis, Inc., where she served as the Director of Digital Services. Ruf replaces Jay Garneau who recently relocated to Miami, Florida.

“I’m excited to be back in the Paul E. Fisher Gateway Building working for one of the many amazing community partners housed here that are focused on helping Rowan County thrive,” said Ruf. “I’ve learned so much about what makes Rowan County a special place to live and work over the past 10+ years, and I’m thrilled I get the privilege to continue to be a part of telling that story. With so much positive momentum and opportunities on the horizon, I want to encourage everyone to follow the Rowan EDC as we leap into 2023.”

She previously served as the Promotions Director for Downtown Salisbury, Inc. for three years and prior to that she was the Creative Team Assistant at Midan Marketing of Mooresville and worked in the Education Department at Blumenthal Performing Arts in Charlotte.

Ruf comes to the EDC with a long history of working with various Rowan County economic development partners, and during her time at Miller Davis, Inc. she oversaw countless projects involving Rowan County’s rebranding efforts. She was integral in the creation and ongoing management of the Your Rowan campaign since its launch in 2018. She will continue to elevate Rowan EDC’s brand and visibility by developing and implementing marketing programs that support the organization’s efforts to attract business and talent to Rowan County and provide expansion services to existing businesses. She will also lead efforts to grow the EDC’s social media presence, maintain and enhance the website, and prepare written and visual content.

“We’re excited to welcome Mollie to the Rowan EDC team,” said Rod Crider, Rowan EDC president. “We have already been working with her for years through her work at Miller Davis, a Forward Rowan investor, and we’re glad to bring her on board. Her experience with the Rowan brand, talent attraction campaign, and connections in the community make her an asset for our organization as we continue to propel Rowan County forward in the new year. Her involvement leading the Rowan County Young Professionals is also a welcomed addition as we are focused on attracting talent to Rowan County for our existing and future employers.”

Ruf received a Bachelor of Science degree in Communication with a Public Relations focus from Florida Southern College of Lakeland, Florida.

In addition to her work at Miller Davis. Inc., since 2019 she has served as the chair of the Rowan County Young Professionals, a program of the Rowan Chamber of Commerce, and is one of the newest board members of the Rowan County Chamber of Commerce. She also served on the Rowan Arts Council board for five years and is a past-president of the Salisbury-Rowan Choral Society, the longest running choral ensemble in North Carolina.

Ruf lives in Rowan County with her husband, J.R. Kessler, and their three hound dogs.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.