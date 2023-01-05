Rowan deputies honored for saving man from burning home

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Three Rowan County deputies were presented with a state level award on Thursday not just for saving the life of an unconscious man trapped in a burning home, but for the way in which that rescue was accomplished.

It happened on November 14 of last year. Fire Marshal Deborah Horne said if it had not been for the quick actions of the deputies, the man would not have survived.

Mike Causey, the state Fire Marshal and Insurance Commissioner, came from Raleigh to present the award at the Rowan County Administration building on Thursday.

“We’ve had too many fire deaths in 2022. We’ve had nearly 150 people lose their lives in fires and that’s very tragic,” Causey said. “The SAVE awards are for people that go above and beyond to actually save a life.”

The actions of Patrick Schmeltzer, Hannah Hodges, and William Johnson prevented another fire death.

“You could have easily got on your radio, called for Fire and EMS, and stayed at your car, but we know you didn’t,” Horne added.

According to the report, the deputies were on patrol just before 11:30 p.m. when they went to check on a property located on Windswept Way in Rockwell. The department had been asked to make routine checks on the property that included a vacant mobile home.

As the deputies pulled up they were approached by three men who were yelling that the mobile home was on fire and that another man was still inside. The deputies then saw flames and black smoke through the front door.

“You could see the house was on fire through the window and the door, smoke rolling out the door, so I ran towards the front door,” Schmeltzer said. “I could see the flames and the smoke, the smoke was rolling off the top and the flames rolling over the top at this point.”

“If someone is in the house I’m not going to wait and find out…we had to act quickly,” Hodges said.

Investigators say a crew was working to renovate the vacant mobile home and that the stairs to the front door and the side door were gone. Sgt. Schmeltzer jumped into the home through the front door. In his report, he noted that the fire inside was in a trash pile and a bucket, and was covering a part of the floor going up a wall.

Schmeltzer looked for the man and called out for him. Deputy Johnson came to the side door and also looked for the man. At one point Schmeltzer became overcome by breathing smoke. He went back to the front door to catch his breath and then kept looking for the man.

One of the other men who had approached the deputies tried to get back inside the house to look for his friend, but the deputies pushed him back outside.

Schmeltzer and Johnson continued the search for the victim.

“I reached up and the door was locked and I went ahead and I broke it open and as soon as I did you could see around the corner and there were like some boxes stacked up and he was laying right there maybe 2-3 feet from the door,” Johnson said. “He was laying on the floor on his back actually.”

“He was passed out due to the smoke consumption that he had already ingested…he wasn’t conscious at all,” Schmeltzer added.

The man was located and was pulled out through the side door, according to the report.

“I hit the ground and crawled over to him and was able to throw him to Deputy Johnson,” Schmeltzer said.

“I was able to get him away from the house to clearer air where he was able to be treated,” Hodges said.

Minutes later firefighters and Rowan EMS arrived. The man who was inside the house was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

Schmeltzer also suffered from smoke inhalation and some burns.

“I inhaled a lot of smoke, came back and got that second gulp of air, good air,” Schmeltzer said. “Our priority was the gentleman that was inside that we located, so we made sure he was treated first before we got treated.”

Once the victim was in the hands of Rowan EMS, the deputies grabbed fire extinguishers and went back to the house.

“I went back into the house with a fire extinguisher, and I started putting out the flames that I could see.,” Schmeltzer. “I could see the flames coming out of the electrical sockets and the light switches that were there on the wall.”

The report states that deputies found that the men were working on the house using a paint sprayer and paint thinner. The men said that a spark had ignited the paint thinner.

On receiving the SAVE award, Sgt. Schmeltzer acknowledged the efforts of Hodges and Johnson.

“It’s a good achievement and I’m proud of these two,” Schmeltzer added. “As their sergeant I’m super proud of them that I have young people that are willing to do this and come out and sacrifice everything for someone else...proud of them.”

