Pineville Town Councilman won’t face charges after allegedly obstructing investigation

PINEVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – The district attorney said he won’t file criminal charges against a Pineville Town Councilman accused of obstructing justice during an internal police investigation involving his son, but noted the questions of impropriety raised by the investigation are “deeply concerning.”

Councilman Les Gladden was censured by the town council last fall over allegations of intimidation and interference. His son, who was a police officer with the Town of Pineville, was accused of showing up at a SWAT team investigation drunk.

In a report on the investigation’s findings, Mecklenburg County District Attorney Spencer Merriweather III said the available evidence “raises questions” as to whether Gladden unlawfully and willfully obstructed justice by making statements to Pineville Police Department officers during an internal investigation involving his son in April and May of 2022.

The report stated that in his conversation with the officer leading the internal investigation, Gladden presented what the officer characterized as an “overwhelming barrage of questions” about the departmental inquiry.

Gladden also told the officer that the police chief’s introductory probationary employment period had been extended and that the Pineville town manager “was ready to fire him,” Merriweather’s report stated.

“In assessing these comments, the officer clarified that he did not feel directly threatened by Les Gladden, but the officer did believe the interaction to be inappropriate,” the district attorney’s report read in part.

Gladden also reportedly went to the home of his son’s direct supervisor and also made statements about the police chief and the internal investigation.

“As with the first officer, this officer did not suggest he was explicitly threatened or that any specific inducement was offered in return for nonparticipation in the investigation, but the officer did report he was made to feel uncomfortable by the exchange,” Merriweather wrote. “The officer believed it noteworthy that Les Gladden came to his home and made his inquiries in the presence of his child, believing that was especially inappropriate.”

The district attorney’s report noted that throughout his interview with investigators, Gladden regularly conflated his desire to protect his son’s employment interests with his obligation to provide institutional oversight to the police department as a member of the Pineville Town Council.

Merriweather concluded that while Gladden’s actions raise questions of impropriety, they do not amount to criminal illegality.

“And yet, the remaining questions of impropriety raised here by the appearance of nepotism and undue political influence within the Pineville Police Department are deeply concerning,” Merriweather wrote in his report to investigators.

The district attorney said Gladden’s recent censure and the town council’s attempt to bar him from all interference in police affairs indicates that Pineville town leaders are working to restore accountability and impartiality to its oversight of law enforcement.

“These steps forward provide considerable hope to this office as a justice system stakeholder, to the Pineville Police officers whose work can continue unimpeded by the appearance of politics and favoritism, and to the people of Pineville who are wholly deserving of integrity in the delivery of public safety to their town,” Merriweather wrote.

An attempt to reach Gladden for comment was unsuccessful as of Thursday morning.

Merriweather’s report noted that Gladden’s son resigned from the Pineville Police Department in September 2022.

