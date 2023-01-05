PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Morant, Grizzlies overpower Hornets for 4th straight win

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball guards Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) as he drives...
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball guards Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) as he drives to the basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Scott Kinser)(Scott Kinser | AP)
By Steve Reed (Associated Press)
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 10:48 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Ja Morant had 23 points and eight assists, Desmond Bane added 19 points and 10 rebounds and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Charlotte Hornets 131-107 on Wednesday night for their fourth straight win.

Dillon Brooks scored 18 points and Jaren Jackson Jr. added 17 points and nine rebounds for the Grizzlies. Steven Adams had 15 rebounds for Memphis, which improved to 9-10 on the road.

LaMelo Ball had 23 points and 12 assists and Terry Rozier added 21 points for the Hornets, who’ve lost 14 of 17 games.

The Hornets were outmatched from the start.

The Grizzlies jumped out to a 40-26 in the first quarter behind Morant, who set the tone with 12 points and four assists. The Grizzlies didn’t let up as Morant took a seat on the bench to start the second quarter, opening with a 20-9 run and eventually pushing the lead to 29 at the half.

Morant had no problem slicing his way through Charlotte’s defense. And when he missed, it seemed Adams or Jackson was there to grab the offensive rebound for a put-back.

The Grizzlies dominated the Hornets on the glass 59-44 and outscored them 64-52 in the paint.

Morant didn’t play in the fourth quarter after the Grizzlies stretched the lead to 37.

The frustration was evident for the Hornets with Ball, Dennis Smith Jr. and Jalen McDaniels picking up technical fouls.

TIP-INS

Grizzlies: Attempted 28 free throws in the first half, 20 more than the Hornets. ... Played without Brandon Clarke (hip) and Ziaire Williams (knee).

Hornets: Cody Martin returned after missing 37 games with a left knee injury. Martin was injured in the team’s season opener and hadn’t played since. ... Jalen McDaniels got the start at small forward with Gordon Hayward (hamstring) and Kelly Oubre (hand) out.

UP NEXT

Grizzlies: At Orlando on Thursday night.

Hornets: Open a four-game trip at Milwaukee on Friday night.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Most Read

Rhonda Michelle Rankin-Evans, 47, was charged.
Salisbury woman charged with murder of husband at motel in Maggie Valley
Governor Cooper orders lowering of US and NC flags to half-staff
Flags lowered to half-staff in honor of former state representative
We’re getting answers from medical experts on what might have caused the terrifying situation...
Damar Hamlin ‘trending upwards’ in Cincinnati, uncle says
This July 24, 2013 photo shows the North Carolina State Capitol in Raleigh, N.C. (AP...
New year means new laws go into effect in NC
Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati...
‘Our prayers are with Damar’: Panthers, Charlotte leaders send prayers to Bills’ Hamlin after collapse

Latest News

NC State basketball
Smith, Joiner help NC State roll past No. 16 Duke 84-60
Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell (14) in action in the first half of a preseason...
Commanders to start rookie Sam Howell at QB vs. Cowboys
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches his players prior to the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college...
AP source: Panthers owner, Jim Harbaugh discuss coaching job
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field