Mega Mommy March aims to unite community, push to end gun violence

The march will start at Marshall Park and end at Romare Bearden Park this Saturday.
Sevhn Robinson is organizing the Mega Mommy March after her son was killed due to gun violence in 2017.
Sevhn Robinson is organizing the Mega Mommy March after her son was killed due to gun violence in 2017.(WBTV)
By Brandon Hamilton
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 10:45 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With an alarming year regarding the number of homicides across Charlotte in 2022, the focus this year is to start off with a message: enough is enough.

“We need everybody at the beginning of the year to take a stance,” said Sevhn Robinson, founder of Mommies Matter 2 Kyrri (MM2K).

Robinson is also leading the annual Mega Mommy March on Saturday in Charlotte. The march will start at Marshall Park and end at Romare Bearden Park.

In 2022, more than 100 homicides were reported by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. To start off 2023, there have been three homicides, including the latest on Wednesday night.

A 5-year-old was also shot and killed on New Year’s Day, but police are still calling it a death investigation.

“It’s sad because each mom lives a life sentence,” Robinson said. “It doesn’t matter how long the person who took your loved one, the time that he gets because you’re going to live a life sentence for the rest of your life.”

She knows the pain. She lost her son, Kyrri, to gun violence in Charlotte in 2017.

“He was a father, he was a grandson, a brother,” Robinson said. “So when these young people decide to pull the trigger, you don’t just take the person, you take a family.”

At the march on Saturday, she said it is a time for families and the community to come together.

“Important that we fellowship together,” she said. “At times and just show support to one another. And the beginning of the year is the time to do that.”

The hope is that everyone brings a picture of their loved one lost to gun violence.

“My vision is to have Romare Bearden Park fill with pictures of loved ones that you’ve lost to gun violence,” Robinson added.

She said hopefully that will send a message to lawmakers.

Even so, the Robinsons say they plan to go to Raleigh with a message on stopping the violence.

“No bond for murder, you know, it’s devastating to our communities. For folks that commit crimes,” Charles Robinson said. “We’ve got violent crimes with pistols and knives and guns, and they go to jail for two months, two years and they come home like everything is okay and somebody’s baby’s still in the graveyard.”

