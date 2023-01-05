PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Man accused of shooting at house, assault, and trying to run over ex-girlfriend with car

Police say domestic dispute led to physical attack
Gregory Hunter is facing charges in this case.(Salisbury Police)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have warrants to charge a Salisbury man following an incident of domestic violence.

According to the report, Gregory Hunter fired shots at a home in the 200 block of E. Bank St. on Wednesday night just before 8:00 p.m. Hunter’s ex-girlfriend and her sister were in the house at the time.

Police say after Hunter fired the shots through the bedroom window, he broke into the house. The two women escaped through a back door. They say Hunter also tried to run both women over with his car.

At one point during the incident, Hunter was able to straddle his ex-girlfriend and beat her with his fist, police said.

Multiple warrants have been obtained for Hunter who had to be taken to the hospital after crashing the car into a fence.

