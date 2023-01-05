Hiring event hopes to recruit more Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools bus drivers

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 7:26 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is holding a hiring event Thursday in an effort to recruit more bus drivers.

The shortage of bus drivers has been going on for a couple of years now and the district wants those who may be interested to know there are some good benefits that come with the job.

That hiring event will take place at the bus lot on Wilkinson Boulevard in west Charlotte. Early Thursday morning, dozens of drivers arrived and rolled out to pick up kids.

The problem is there aren’t enough of them.

So, from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Thursday, those interested can learn more about it and fill out an application.

A few of the qualifications are:

  • You have to be at least 18 years old with a good driving record and references
  • You have to have had a valid driver’s license for at least six months
  • You’ll need to pass the state bus driver written and road test

One of the biggest draws is the higher salary; the district is currently paying $17.75 an hour. Drivers also point out some of the other perks

“You get summer time off if you choose but they also have summer work for you if you choose,” CMS bus driver Laquisha Merccer said. “It’s a good job like if you have children because you’re off when they’re off.”

The hiring fair is at the CMS bus location at 3101 Wilkinson Blvd., in Charlotte. An application can be filled out online.

