Gorgeous weather, lots of sun in store to end first week of the new year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We are looking at a gorgeous end to this first week of the new year with no more chances for rain until Sunday.

Today: Mostly sunny, mild.

Friday: Mostly sunny, not as warm.

Saturday: Partly cloudy, pleasant.

For the balance of today expect mostly sunny and dry conditions with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Tonight, will be clear, quiet, and cooler with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Weather outlook through the rest of today. (WBTV First Alert Weather)

As high pressure builds out to our west, cooler, drier air will continue to move into our area.

Friday looks dry and pleasant with plenty of sunshine; highs will range from the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

Cold mornings and cool afternoons will return for the weekend. Saturday stays dry and partly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s.

Saturday night into Sunday there will be a chance for some scattered showers otherwise expect partly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 50s.

There will be minimal chances for rain next week and temperatures will top out in the 50s each afternoon.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great day!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.