Former Rowan Co. elementary school teacher convicted of sexual acts with student

Brittany Leigh Howard was charged in November, 2018, by China Grove Police.(WBTV File)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 11:28 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A former elementary and middle school teacher in Rowan County has now been convicted on charges that she committed sexual acts with a student at the same school.

Brittany Leigh Howard was arrested in November, 2018, and faced additional charges in 2019.

The alleged victim was between the ages of 12 and 15 at the time, according to the arrest warrant.

“At the time of the offense, the defendant was a teacher at China Grove Elementary School and the victim was a student at this same school,” the warrant says.

Howard was employed at China Grove Elementary from August 2012 through June 2013 and again in 2014-2018. She was also employed at West Rowan Middle from August 2013 through June 2014, according to Rowan-Salisbury Schools.

RSS says during her tenure in the school system she was an elementary school and middle school language arts teacher.

This week in Rowan County Criminal Court, Howard pleaded guilty to three counts of felony sex act with a student.

The presiding judge sentenced her as follows:

  • Active prison sentence of 13-25 months.
  • Consecutive active prison sentence of 10-21 months.
  • Once released from prison, the defendant will have a third judgment of 12-24 months, suspended with supervised probation for three years.
  • Register as a sex offender for 30 years and comply with the sex offender conditions of probation.

The incidents occurred in 2017 and did not take place at the school. Howard was employed by Rowan-Salisbury Schools from 2012 until June 13, 2018, according to school records.

The investigation began with a tip from a citizen, according to police.

