Following flooding, Harrisburg Library reopening soon

Branch closed due to frozen pipe burst on Christmas Day
Crews are working on getting new ceiling tiles in place. New carpet will be installed at a later date.(Cabarrus County)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 5:54 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - After several days of cleanup and repairs, the Cabarrus County Public Library System’s Harrisburg branch has a reopening date. On January 11, the library will welcome back patrons and staff will resume select programming and in-house services.

The building closed after a burst water pipe flooded part of the library on Christmas Day.

Harrisburg Library Branch Manager Davey Beauchamp learned of the situation after Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Deputies discovered the flooding. As soon as he heard the news, Beauchamp rushed to the facility.

“When I walked into the library it was shocking,” he said. “Insulation was falling out of the ceiling, ceiling tiles were falling and literally the entire area was flooded ....”

Most of the damage occurred in the public access computer area, Beauchamp said. Only 23 books near the computers were lost to water damage.

“Honestly, it’s probably the best of a worst-case scenario … we really lucked out on what could’ve actually happened,” Beauchamp said.

The County’s Infrastructure and Asset Management Department worked diligently to clean up the damage. The department deployed dehumidifiers, installed new drainage lines, put up new insulation and repaired the ceiling grid.

Crews are working on getting new ceiling tiles in place. New carpet will be installed at a later date.

Book returns and curbside services are available as repairs continue. For curbside service, call 704-920-2316.

Updates on library services are available on the Instagram and Facebook pages: @CabarrusCountyLibrary.

Information is also available in the library’s e-newsletter. To sign up, visit www.cabarruscounty.us/library and click “subscribe to our newsletter” on the upper right side of the page.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

