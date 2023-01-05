PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Experts say salary not the only item up for negotiation when it comes to your job

More flexible hours, work from home, and other perks can be negotiated up front
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Salary can be a sticking point for job seekers, but according to an industry study, other perks can make a big difference in overall job satisfaction and whether a job works for you. 

LinkedIn’s October 2022 Global Talent Study listed four other areas important to the workforce: 

  • Work/life balance 
  • Flexibility: when and where they work 
  • Opportunity to learn new skills 
  • Chance for advancement 

According to a recent study of young professionals by Fidelity, only 42% of job seekers negotiated compensation and benefits with their future employer, yet 87% were successful.

Andres Lares from Shapiro Negotiations Institute teaches people all across the country how to negotiate. He said the number one reason people quit their jobs is not usually about compensation.    

“It’s really more about the people. It’s more about the work, environment, satisfaction, the work you’re doing, your colleagues, all these things,” Lares said. “If you think of that perspective, then of course you should be negotiating for those things are going to make you happy.”  

Experts suggested a number of potential add-ons: a signing bonus, working from home, a home office stipend, or additional PTO or vacation days. 

You could also negotiate that your employer pay for professional development, conferences, or classes for your master’s degree. 

Lares shared several tips for how to negotiate with a current or new employer: 

  • Don’t zero in on one issue: negotiate five or six things you want.  
  • Script your arguments ahead of time to stay focused 
  • Take emotions out of the negotiation 
  • Try to see the big picture and what’s important to both sides.   

The most important tip for success: be confident.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The lightning bolt hit what appears to be a truck hauling a trailer.
Shocking: Lightning strikes vehicle at JR Motorsports in Mooresville
Destiny Anniah Bradley, 25, of Portsmouth, Virginia, was charged.
Gun and DUI charges filed following traffic stop
We’re getting answers from medical experts on what might have caused the terrifying situation...
Damar Hamlin ‘trending upwards’ in Cincinnati, uncle says
Marcus Mobley Bratton, 33, of Salisbury, died at the scene according to officials.
Salisbury man killed in crash in Thomasville
Kwaku Riley Agyapon, 34, was booked at the Gaston County Jail on Wednesday afternoon.
Off-duty police officer arrested, charged with murder in Gaston County

Latest News

Zoning board approves plan to make Cotswold Chick-Fil-A drive-thru only
The district attorney has cleared Charlotte City Councilman James "Smuggie" Mitchell following...
DA finds no basis for prosecution of Charlotte city councilman
A tree fell on a car in Sacramento, California, on Wednesday.
‘Bomb cyclone’ brings damaging winds, rain to California
Seven-month-old Nathan Hart was originally denied for bi-lateral cochlear implant surgery...
7-month-old gets surgery to save hearing after originally being denied due to insurance issues
President Joe Biden speaks in New Castle, Del., Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. He is planning to visit...
Biden toughens border, offers legal path for 30,000 a month