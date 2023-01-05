Deputies searching for men accused of shooting, killing Lancaster, S.C. man

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting death that happened shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday in Lancaster, S.C.

Deputies say they found 53-year-old Gene White with two gunshot wounds in an outbuilding at his home off John Street.

He was being tended to by two women, deputies say, but died at the scene.

Investigators learned two men drove to the home, and one of them got out and met with the victim in the outbuilding. Witnesses reported hearing gunshots.

The man came out of the outbuilding with a handgun and got back into the car which left the area.

“We have not yet made an arrest in this case, but investigators are pursuing a lot of very helpful information provided by witnesses,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “We hope to have these two men and the car identified very soon. We will then seek warrants for the appropriate charges and make an arrest or arrests. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of this victim.”

Anyone with information should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or contact Midlands Crimestoppers by calling 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372), logging onto midlandscrimestoppers.com and click on the “Submit a Tip” tab, or by downloading the P3 Tips App.

