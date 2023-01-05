PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Delta says free Wi-Fi coming to many US flights next month

The airline said it will provide free Wi-Fi service on most of its U.S. flights starting in...
The airline said it will provide free Wi-Fi service on most of its U.S. flights starting in February.(Delta Airlines via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 3:10 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Delta Air Lines will provide free Wi-Fi service on most of its U.S. flights starting in February.

The airline said Thursday that by the end of the year it will outfit more than 700 planes with high-speed, satellite-based broadband service from T-Mobile and plans to expand free Wi-Fi to international and Delta Connection flights by the end of 2024.

The service will use equipment from Viasat, a U.S.-based satellite broadband provider.

Many airlines are upgrading Internet access on their planes so passengers can stay connected or stream entertainment on their electronic devices. New York-based JetBlue Airways already provides free Wi-Fi service to passengers, but Delta’s announcement puts it ahead of its largest rivals: American, United and Southwest.

Delta made the announcement during the CES technology trade show in Las Vegas. CEO Ed Bastian said the airline is striving to make connectivity on board planes similar to what travelers experience on the ground.

Customers will need an account in Delta’s SkyMiles frequent-flyer program, which is free to join, to use the Wi-Fi service.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The lightning bolt hit what appears to be a truck hauling a trailer.
Shocking: Lightning strikes vehicle at JR Motorsports in Mooresville
Destiny Anniah Bradley, 25, of Portsmouth, Virginia, was charged.
Gun and DUI charges filed following traffic stop
We’re getting answers from medical experts on what might have caused the terrifying situation...
Damar Hamlin ‘trending upwards’ in Cincinnati, uncle says
Marcus Mobley Bratton, 33, of Salisbury, died at the scene according to officials.
Salisbury man killed in crash in Thomasville
Kwaku Riley Agyapon, 34, was booked at the Gaston County Jail on Wednesday afternoon.
Off-duty police officer arrested, charged with murder in Gaston County

Latest News

Zoning board approves plan to make Cotswold Chick-Fil-A drive-thru only
The district attorney has cleared Charlotte City Councilman James "Smuggie" Mitchell following...
DA finds no basis for prosecution of Charlotte city councilman
President Joe Biden outlines new plans for the U.S. southern border ahead of a visit to El...
Biden talks new border plans before Mexico visit
A doctor treating Bills safety Damar Hamlin said he asked who won the game after he woke up....
Bills safety Hamlin asked who won game, doctor says
Authorities say eight people, including five children, were found dead from gunshot wounds in a...
8 dead in Utah murder-suicide after wife sought divorce