Crime Stoppers: Police looking to identify man who robbed Steele Creek 7-Eleven

The armed robbery happened on South Tryon Street on Dec. 22.
Detectives with CMPD are working to identify the person responsible for robbing a 7-Eleven in Steele Creek.
By Alex Giles
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 7:18 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are working to identify the person responsible for robbing a 7-Eleven in Steele Creek.

The incident happened around 9:45 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022 at the 7-Eleven located at 9501 S. Tryon Street.

Surveillance footage shows an individual enter the business and walk behind the store counter. The video shows the person pull out a gun and point it at the store clerk.

“This individual had a handgun,” Detective Rick Smith said. “You have to assume that it’s loaded. He’s pointing the weapon at a person so anything could have happened. We’re lucky we didn’t have any injuries. No one was harmed.”

The video shows the person leave the business with the register till. Smith said it is not completely unheard of to see someone steal the entire register drawer.

“It’s not that uncommon. A lot of times if the suspects aren’t actually able to get to the cash drawer (open), then they do take the cash drawer,” Smith said.

Police said the man was wearing a red hat, a green jacket with a distinct design on the sleeve and back, and jeans.

The 7-Eleven that was targeted is right across the street from the CMPD’s Steele Creek Division headquarters.

“This guy, he’s pretty bold. We’ve seen it in the past and we’re hoping the community knows this individual and will give us a call,” the detective said.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest. Community members can also submit tips about crimes through the P3 Tips app.

