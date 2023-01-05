COVID-19 infections rising again after the holidays

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As many experts predicted, an increase in the number of positive COVID-19 cases after the holidays are being seen.

A map on the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Service’s COVID-19 dashboard showed most of the state in green, which is low risk, about three weeks ago.

A look at the most recent map shows the counties with a high risk of illness and strain on hospitals.

The orange counties which are just north outside of the WBTV viewing area are seeing the highest risk. Counties in yellow, which is a medium risk, now include Mecklenburg, Union, Catawba and several others.

Iredell, Gaston and other counties to the west in green are still in the low-risk category.

Omicron subvariants are still the cause of almost all COVID-19 infections. It spreads easily, but data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows it causes less severe illness and death in general than earlier variants.

The newest variant is responsible for about 40% of the cases in the U.S.

Health officials say the updated COVID-19 booster is still the best way to stay protected. Right now, less than half of Mecklenburg County residents have gotten it.

The vaccine finder can find a location nearest you to get the COVID-19 vaccine or booster.

Watch continuing live coverage here:

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.