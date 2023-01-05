PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

COVID-19 infections rising again after the holidays

The newest variant is responsible for about 40% of the cases in the U.S.
Health officials say the updated COVID-19 booster is still the best way to stay protected.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 6:13 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As many experts predicted, an increase in the number of positive COVID-19 cases after the holidays are being seen.

A map on the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Service’s COVID-19 dashboard showed most of the state in green, which is low risk, about three weeks ago.

A look at the most recent map shows the counties with a high risk of illness and strain on hospitals.

The orange counties which are just north outside of the WBTV viewing area are seeing the highest risk. Counties in yellow, which is a medium risk, now include Mecklenburg, Union, Catawba and several others.

Iredell, Gaston and other counties to the west in green are still in the low-risk category.

Omicron subvariants are still the cause of almost all COVID-19 infections. It spreads easily, but data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows it causes less severe illness and death in general than earlier variants.

The newest variant is responsible for about 40% of the cases in the U.S.

Health officials say the updated COVID-19 booster is still the best way to stay protected. Right now, less than half of Mecklenburg County residents have gotten it.

The vaccine finder can find a location nearest you to get the COVID-19 vaccine or booster.

Watch continuing live coverage here:

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The lightning bolt hit what appears to be a truck hauling a trailer.
Shocking: Lightning strikes vehicle at JR Motorsports in Mooresville
Destiny Anniah Bradley, 25, of Portsmouth, Virginia, was charged.
Gun and DUI charges filed following traffic stop
We’re getting answers from medical experts on what might have caused the terrifying situation...
Damar Hamlin ‘trending upwards’ in Cincinnati, uncle says
Marcus Mobley Bratton, 33, of Salisbury, died at the scene according to officials.
Salisbury man killed in crash in Thomasville
Kwaku Riley Agyapon, 34, was booked at the Gaston County Jail on Wednesday afternoon.
Off-duty police officer arrested, charged with murder in Gaston County

Latest News

COVID-19 infections rising again after the holidays
COVID-19 infections rising again after the holidays
The federal grant, titled Project RESOLVE, is funded through the US Department of Education.
Iredell-Statesville Schools receives substantial school-based mental health grant
SDF
Police: Man shot and injured in Northeast Kingdom
Coast Guard rescues 2 sailors, 1 dog from vessel with help of AMHS ferry
Coast Guard rescues 2 sailors, 1 dog from vessel with help of AMHS ferry