PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Couple welcomes twin baby girls minutes apart, yet in different years

A couple in Texas has welcomed twin baby girls born minutes apart but yet in different years.
A couple in Texas has welcomed twin baby girls born minutes apart but yet in different years.(Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENTON, Texas (Gray News) - A Texas couple welcomed twin baby girls with birthdays on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

According to the Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton, staff helped deliver twin girls who were born within five minutes of each other but in different years.

A spokesperson for the hospital said Annie Scott was born at 11:55 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2022, while her sister Effie Scott arrived at midnight on Jan. 1.

Annie weighed in at 5 pounds and 4 ounces, and Effie weighed in at 5 pounds and 5 ounces.

The hospital congratulated the family alongside a picture of the four of them posted on social media.

A hospital spokesperson said everyone is doing well and currently resting at home.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The lightning bolt hit what appears to be a truck hauling a trailer.
Shocking: Lightning strikes vehicle at JR Motorsports in Mooresville
Destiny Anniah Bradley, 25, of Portsmouth, Virginia, was charged.
Gun and DUI charges filed following traffic stop
We’re getting answers from medical experts on what might have caused the terrifying situation...
Damar Hamlin ‘trending upwards’ in Cincinnati, uncle says
Marcus Mobley Bratton, 33, of Salisbury, died at the scene according to officials.
Salisbury man killed in crash in Thomasville
Kwaku Riley Agyapon, 34, was booked at the Gaston County Jail on Wednesday afternoon.
Off-duty police officer arrested, charged with murder in Gaston County

Latest News

A man suspected of driving drunk did a backflip to prove his sobriety, police said.
Police: Man stopped for suspected drunk driving does backflip to prove sobriety
Mayra Rios, 37, is charged with lottery theft and lottery fraud, both of which are...
Convenience store employee charged with stealing lottery tickets, cashing in prize winnings, police say
Texas head coach Chris Beard talks to his players during the first half of an NCAA college...
Texas fires Chris Beard amid felony domestic violence charge
FILE - In this photo, President Joe Biden gets a weather briefing at the White House. On...
Biden signs bill to ease costs for prisoner calls to family