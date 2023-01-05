Charlotte FC captain Christian Fuchs retiring

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte FC captain Christian Fuchs today announced his retirement from professional soccer.

Fuchs’ career spans over 19 seasons and features seven professional teams across four different countries. Prior to serving as captain for Charlotte FC during the Club’s inaugural season, he won the 2015/16 Premier League with Leicester City against 5,000-1 odds and captained Austria to UEFA Euro 2016.

“It has been an incredible journey for me and my family. Not only did we celebrate great success throughout the years, but we have also been able to learn from amazing people during this journey,” said Fuchs. “I am so thankful for all the support I received during my career from club representatives, my teammates, and the fans. I am looking back with a big smile on the special moments I will cherish for the rest of my life.”

The 36-year-old made 577 total professional club appearances, scoring 37 goals and adding 83 assists. He also achieved 78 caps with Austria, having captained his national team for 37 of those matches.

“Christian is leaving behind an incredible legacy both on and off the field, and his impressive 19-year career speaks for itself,” said Charlotte FC Sporting Director Zoran Krneta. “We are thankful to have had a player of his caliber lead our locker room as captain to build a positive, winning culture in our inaugural season. He was important for us with his performances on the field, but more importantly he has helped lay a critical foundation that will help this Club be successful for many years to come.”

Fuchs began his career in Austria with his local SVg Pitten youth teams before moving to Wiener Neustädter SC at 11 years old, debuting for the senior team at the age of 15.

Fuchs joined Charlotte FC as the Club’s fifth-ever signing on June 6, 2021. He spent a brief spell on loan with the Charlotte Independence at the end of that year ahead of CLTFC’s 2022 debut, making 17 appearances and scoring two goals to help the club qualify for the USL Championship playoffs.

He then captained Charlotte FC throughout the Club’s inaugural 2022 campaign, making 27 appearances and scoring three goals from the penalty spot.

Fuchs will remain in Charlotte with an expanded role at the Club to be announced soon.

