Board votes to recommend plan making Cotswold Chick-Fil-A a drive-thru only restaurant

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Charlotte’s Zoning Administration voted to recommend adoption of a petition that would tear down a local Chick-Fil-A, and then rebuild it as a drive-thru only restaurant.

The plan, if adopted by the City Council, would eliminate indoor seating at the Cotswold location. Renderings also show an outdoor patio and walk-up ordering window that customers can use.

Supporters of rezoning believe it would help ease traffic on Randolph Road, which has been an issue as customers have poured into the restaurant’s parking lot and drive-thru lanes.

“Traffic is not the best right now, here,” patron Melanie Mann said. “The longest I’ve ever waited was about 15 to 20 minutes, so yeah it’s a pretty long time if you have like an hour lunch break.”

According to an official, the zoning board voted unanimously, 7-0, to recommend the plan.

“I don’t generally support including drive-thrus in rezonings in areas that are developing as pedestrian areas,” Committee Chairman Phillip Gussman said. “However, Petition 2021-232 was exceptional as it was a continuation of its current use with significant accommodations contributing to both traffic safety improvements and developing the pedestrian environment.”

The next step is for the petition to go before the full City Council, where it would once again be put to a vote.

If passed, the owner of the property is willing to contribute $70,000 toward the cost of a new traffic signal or other improvements to the intersection of Randolph Road and the entrance to the nearby Publix store.

The entire project would be expected to take at least six months if final approval is gained.

