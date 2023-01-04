PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
TSA confiscates throwing knives, flare, torch lighter from passenger

The TSA confiscated a number of items including throwing knives, a flare and a torch lighter.
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 2:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOSTON (Gray News) – The TSA in Boston said on Tuesday they confiscated a collection of contraband someone was attempting to bring onto a plane.

In a Twitter post, the New England TSA said a number of items including a flare, three throwing knives, two magnesium fire starters, and a paracord tactical knife bracelet were all found inside the carry-on bag of a passenger at Logan International Airport.

An image of the items was posted alongside the message.

The TSA regularly catches items deemed too dangerous to take on a plane, with quite a few coming in bizarre packages.

On December 29, the TSA posted a video showcasing the top 10 catches of 2022.

Some of the most interesting catches included a gun hidden in a PlayStation console, a knife hidden in a laptop and a gun hidden inside a raw chicken.

The top spot was taken by candy fentanyl hidden inside Skittles packaging.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

