TIMELINE: Over 100 days since 11-year-old Cornelius girl Madalina Cojocari was last seen

Since then, a grand jury indicted her mother, Diana Cojocari, and stepfather, Christopher Palmiter, for failure to report Madalina’s disappearance to law enforcement.
By Brad Dickerson
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 8:24 AM EST
CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) – It’s been over 100 days since anyone has seen 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari.

Since then, a grand jury indicted her mother, Diana Cojocari, and stepfather, Christopher Palmiter, for failure to report Madalina’s disappearance to law enforcement.

The family lived in Cornelius.

Related: Records sealed as search continues for missing 11-year-old Cornelius girl; parents indicted by grand jury

WBTV also learned why documents related to the investigation have been sealed.

According to the court order, investigators obtained search warrants for cell phone records, Palmiter’s mobile device and to search their home.

The order says, “the search warrant affidavits are extremely detailed and contain many facts not available to the public.”

The order also says if the warrants were released, media attention could interfere with both Diana Cojocari and Palmiter’s right to a fair trial could interfere with investigation efforts.

As the search for the 11-year-old continues, this is an up-to-date look at the events surrounding her disappearance.

