TIMELINE: 44 days since 11-year-old Cornelius girl Madalina Cojocari was last seen

CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) – It’s been over 40 days since anyone has seen 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari.

On Tuesday, a grand jury indicted her mother, Diana Cojocari, and stepfather, Christopher Palmiter, for failure to report Madalina’s disappearance to law enforcement.

The family lived in Cornelius.

WBTV also learned why documents related to the investigation have been sealed.

According to the court order, investigators obtained search warrants for cell phone records, Palmiter’s mobile device and to search their home.

The order says, “the search warrant affidavits are extremely detailed and contain many facts not available to the public.”

The order also says if the warrants were released, media attention could interfere with both Diana Cojocari and Palmiter’s right to a fair trial could interfere with investigation efforts.

Diana Cojocari is scheduled to be in court on Jan. 9. Palmiter’s next court date is Jan. 19. They’re both probable cause hearings.

As the search for the 11-year-old continues, this is an up-to-date look at the events leading up to Tuesday’s indictment.

