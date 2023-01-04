PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Snowplow driver dies in medical emergency after clearing roadway, authorities say

Officials in South Dakota say a snow operator died in a medical emergency earlier this week.
Officials in South Dakota say a snow operator died in a medical emergency earlier this week.(File image | Ipson-blue via Canva)
By KSFY Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KSFY/Gray News) - A South Dakota worker has died after suffering a medical emergency.

According to the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Department, a county snowplow operator suffered a medical emergency and died on Tuesday after clearing a roadway.

KSFY reports the incident happened at about 1:30 p.m. in Minnehaha County.

Officials said the snowplow operator was taken to the hospital but later died.

The sheriff’s department did not immediately identify the worker but said the death appeared to be from natural causes.

Copyright 2023 KSFY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rhonda Michelle Rankin-Evans, 47, was charged.
Salisbury woman charged with murder of husband at motel in Maggie Valley
Governor Cooper orders lowering of US and NC flags to half-staff
Flags lowered to half-staff in honor of former state representative
This July 24, 2013 photo shows the North Carolina State Capitol in Raleigh, N.C. (AP...
New year means new laws go into effect in NC
We’re getting answers from medical experts on what might have caused the terrifying situation...
Damar Hamlin ‘trending upwards’ in Cincinnati, uncle says
Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati...
‘Our prayers are with Damar’: Panthers, Charlotte leaders send prayers to Bills’ Hamlin after collapse

Latest News

The border has seen increases in migrants even as a public health law remains in place that...
Biden says he intends to visit border next week
Pigeon Forge bar adjusts hours because of decades old law.
Bar owner says he’s forced to close early due to near decade-old liquor law
Four people were rescued after a car plunged off a cliff in California. (KGO)
Family of 4 still hospitalized after father drove off cliff
A tow truck driver pulled the same driver out of a ditch twice on the same day in Minneapolis....
California braces for rain, winds, flooding amid emergency; Midwest hit with snow, ice