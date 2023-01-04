PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Shocking: Lightning strikes vehicle at JR Motorsports in Mooresville

Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day, as heavy rain and severe weather are possible in the area through the morning hours.
Video provided by JR Motorsports shows the lightning hit what appears to be a truck hauling a trailer.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 10:48 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – As the tweet said, they’re starting 2023 off with a bang.

A video tweeted out from JR Motorsports shows a bolt of lightning hitting what appears to be a truck hauling a trailer in the company’s lot on Wednesday morning.

It’s not immediately known if anyone was inside the vehicle when the lightning struck.

JR Motorsports is the professional race team co-owned by Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kelley Earnhardt Miller and Rick Hendrick.

Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day, as heavy rain and severe weather are possible in the area through the morning hours.

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rhonda Michelle Rankin-Evans, 47, was charged.
Salisbury woman charged with murder of husband at motel in Maggie Valley
Governor Cooper orders lowering of US and NC flags to half-staff
Flags lowered to half-staff in honor of former state representative
This July 24, 2013 photo shows the North Carolina State Capitol in Raleigh, N.C. (AP...
New year means new laws go into effect in NC
Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati...
‘Our prayers are with Damar’: Panthers, Charlotte leaders send prayers to Bills’ Hamlin after collapse
We’re getting answers from medical experts on what might have caused the terrifying situation...
Damar Hamlin ‘trending upwards’ in Cincinnati, uncle says

Latest News

The lightning bolt hit what appears to be a truck hauling a trailer.
Lightning strikes vehicle at JR Motorsports in Mooresville
The federal grant, titled Project RESOLVE, is funded through the US Department of Education.
Iredell-Statesville Schools receives substantial school-based mental health grant
44 days since 11-year-old Cornelius girl Madalina Cojocari was last seen
Madalina Cojocari is seen on a school bus on Nov. 21, 2022. It's the last time authorities have...
TIMELINE: 44 days since 11-year-old Cornelius girl Madalina Cojocari was last seen