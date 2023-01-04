Shocking: Lightning strikes vehicle at JR Motorsports in Mooresville

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – As the tweet said, they’re starting 2023 off with a bang.

A video tweeted out from JR Motorsports shows a bolt of lightning hitting what appears to be a truck hauling a trailer in the company’s lot on Wednesday morning.

Starting the year off with a bang. pic.twitter.com/Ud6KQ8x4Zz — JR Motorsports (@JRMotorsports) January 4, 2023

It’s not immediately known if anyone was inside the vehicle when the lightning struck.

JR Motorsports is the professional race team co-owned by Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kelley Earnhardt Miller and Rick Hendrick.

Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day, as heavy rain and severe weather are possible in the area through the morning hours.

