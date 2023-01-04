PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Shelby dog breeder afraid of backyard after neighbor sets up gun range

Sheriff’s deputies said there’s no noise ordinance out in the county, so the range is free to operate as usual.
A dog breeder in Cleveland County says she's afraid to go out into her own backyard after neighbors set up a shooting range near her property line.
By Ron Lee
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 5:31 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBY, N.C. (WBTV) - Neighbors in Cleveland County have been at odds over a shooting range that opened near a dog breeding business.

Leigh Blevins has 20 dogs on her property and some are reacting worse than others when the shooting begins.

But it’s not just the fear her animals will accidentally get hurt. Blevins is concerned with being outside herself when this is all going on.

Blevins has been breeding dogs for decades. She said neighbors next door have built a shooting range close to her property line and on occasion will go out target practicing.

According to Blevins, there are loud explosions that can send her dogs into a panic. Some of the more sensitive animals under her care have been given tranquilizers to calm their nerves until the shooting ends, she said.

The business owner noted the gunfire can last for hours a couple of times a week. She’s called the sheriff’s office who did come out but said nothing can really be done.

“I don’t know when the first bullet is coming and when the last bullet is going to end. He’ll unload that whole gun, like 10 or 15 shots like bam, bam, bam, bam, bam, bam bam, bam. Who could live like that?” Blevins said.

Sheriff’s deputies said there’s no noise ordinance out in the county, so the range is free to operate as usual.

The homeowner also said they have no plans on stopping.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rhonda Michelle Rankin-Evans, 47, was charged.
Salisbury woman charged with murder of husband at motel in Maggie Valley
Governor Cooper orders lowering of US and NC flags to half-staff
Flags lowered to half-staff in honor of former state representative
This July 24, 2013 photo shows the North Carolina State Capitol in Raleigh, N.C. (AP...
New year means new laws go into effect in NC
Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati...
‘Our prayers are with Damar’: Panthers, Charlotte leaders send prayers to Bills’ Hamlin after collapse
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field

Latest News

One person died in a crash on Highway 5 in Rock Hill over the weekend.
Crash closes ramp from I-85 S to I-77 S in north Charlotte
The future of a Cotswold Chick-fil-A is expected to be voted on at Wednesday's Charlotte City...
Possible drive-thru only? Committee set to vote on future of Cotswold Chick-fil-A
Possible drive-thru only? Committee set to vote on future of Cotswold Chick-fil-A
Crash closes ramp from I-85 S to I-77 S in north Charlotte