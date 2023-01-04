Shelby dog breeder afraid of backyard after neighbor sets up gun range

SHELBY, N.C. (WBTV) - Neighbors in Cleveland County have been at odds over a shooting range that opened near a dog breeding business.

Leigh Blevins has 20 dogs on her property and some are reacting worse than others when the shooting begins.

But it’s not just the fear her animals will accidentally get hurt. Blevins is concerned with being outside herself when this is all going on.

Blevins has been breeding dogs for decades. She said neighbors next door have built a shooting range close to her property line and on occasion will go out target practicing.

According to Blevins, there are loud explosions that can send her dogs into a panic. Some of the more sensitive animals under her care have been given tranquilizers to calm their nerves until the shooting ends, she said.

The business owner noted the gunfire can last for hours a couple of times a week. She’s called the sheriff’s office who did come out but said nothing can really be done.

“I don’t know when the first bullet is coming and when the last bullet is going to end. He’ll unload that whole gun, like 10 or 15 shots like bam, bam, bam, bam, bam, bam bam, bam. Who could live like that?” Blevins said.

Sheriff’s deputies said there’s no noise ordinance out in the county, so the range is free to operate as usual.

The homeowner also said they have no plans on stopping.

