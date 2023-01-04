PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Salisbury man killed in crash in Thomasville

Crash involved Fiat 500 and Chevrolet Corvette
Marcus Mobley Bratton, 33, of Salisbury, died at the scene according to officials.
Marcus Mobley Bratton, 33, of Salisbury, died at the scene according to officials.
By David Whisenant
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 7:11 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 33-year-old Salisbury man was killed in a car crash in Thomasville on Sunday, according to Thomasville Police.

Marcus Mobley Bratton of Salisbury died when his 2014 Chevrolet Corvette was involved in a crash with a 2020 Fiat 500, police said. It happened on Sunday morning at 3:45 a.m. on Highway 29 near National Highway. Both cars ran off the road and ran into a wooded area, according to the report.

The driver of the Fiat and two passengers were taken to the hospital, Bratton was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

The crash remains under investigation.

