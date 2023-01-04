PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Possible drive-thru only? Committee set to vote on future of Cotswold Chick-fil-A

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 5:04 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte City Council’s zoning committee is expected to vote Wednesday night on a plan to tear down and rebuild the Chick-fil-A in Cotswold.

Owners of the Chick-fil-A on Randolph Road want to tear the building down and build a new one.

It would be a drive-thru-only location with no indoor or outdoor seating. There would be two drive-thru lanes and two drive-thru pick-up spots.

Owners want the changes because of the way things are set up now. Traffic waiting to get into the restaurant can stretch around the block, causing backups on Randolph and North Sharon Amity roads and behind the restaurant on Colwick Road.

One of the concessions the owner will make is to contribute $70,000 toward the cost of a new traffic signal or other improvements to the intersection of Randolph Road and the entrance to the nearby Publix story.

Wednesday’s vote is only being taken by the rezoning committee. If its members approve it, the plan would go to the full city council for a vote.

If it’s ultimately approved by the governing body, the entire project is expected to take at least six months.

