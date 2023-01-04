PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Planned system upgrade will impact Rowan Public Library Jan. 21-23

All four branches will be affected
RPL anticipates that all services will resume normal operations by Monday, Jan. 23.
By David Whisenant
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 6:12 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A planned system upgrade will disrupt Rowan Public Library’s online customer services and select in-person services system-wide beginning at 6:30 pm on Friday, Jan. 20, after all RPL branches close.

On Saturday, Jan. 21, all four RPL branches (RPL Headquarters in Salisbury, RPL East in Rockwell, RPL South in China Grove, and RPL West in Cleveland) will experience a degree of interruption to their in-person services. RPL anticipates that all services will resume normal operations by Monday, Jan. 23.

RPL customers who visit the branches in person should be aware of changes to standard circulation operations. Because certain databases will be unavailable throughout the upgrade, circulation service desks will be following the procedure typically used during power outages, allowing customers with their library cards to check out up to 10 physical items.

To ensure unimpeded check outs, customers are encouraged to place items on hold by Noon on Jan. 20. Items can be placed on hold through a customer’s online account, at any RPL service desk, or by call 980-432-8670. Any items requested via hold before the deadline will be processed and, if available for check out, reserved for patrons regardless of the temporary check out limits. (That is, if a customer has 11 holds available on Jan. 21, they will be allowed to check out all 11 items.)

Regardless of whether they are onsite at an RPL branch or offsite, customers will be unable to access any online library resources that require a library card number and PIN to login until the upgrade concludes. Impacted resources will include NC LIVE, RPL’s searchable catalog, customer account logins, and Libby by Overdrive.

Any customers planning to visit an RPL branch on Jan. 21 to utilize circulation or lab services in-person are encouraged to confirm their library card information before the upgrade begins as accounts will not be accessible to customers or staff. Staff will be unable to assist customers with locating library card numbers, PIN numbers, or other account information until the system-wide improvements are complete.

Many services remain unimpacted by this planned upgrade. Checked out items may be returned, as usual, at any RPL book drop or circulation service desk. (RPL staff will check in all items returned between the evening of Jan. 20 and before 8:59 a.m. Jan. 23 using the date of January 20.) WiFi, periodicals, study spaces, circulating and reference materials, reference desk assistance, public computer access, faxing, copying, and printing will remain available. Library staff will also be able to accept payments for business services, fines, and fees.

Once the planned service upgrade is complete, RPL’s circulation services will use a Cloud-based model. According to The Library Corporation (TLC), the company whose software RPL uses to manage this data, moving to this model adds an extra layer of security to the library’s information infrastructure. Customers will enjoy more control, security, and predictability when using RPL’s online resources and managing their personal library accounts in a Cloud-based system. Notable bonuses include easier searching on RPL’s online catalog for customers and staff alike

To learn more about the upgrade, call 980-432-8670 or visit www.rowanpubliclibrary.org.

