PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

One dead, four injured after head-on collision in Fort Mill, police say

The crash happened on Tom Hall Street on Tuesday afternoon.
One person was killed after a car and minivan hit head-on in Fort Mill on Tuesday.
One person was killed after a car and minivan hit head-on in Fort Mill on Tuesday.(MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 2:52 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed and four others were injured following a head-on crash in Fort Mill on Tuesday afternoon, police say.

According to the Fort Mill Police Department, the collision happened on Tom Hall Street near Ashbrooke Drive around 12:25 p.m.

Officials determined that the driver of a Ford Fusion crossed the centerline while traveling west on Tom Hall Street, hitting a Honda Odyssey that was coming from the opposite direction head-on.

The driver of the Ford was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No other passengers were in the vehicle.

Four passengers in the Honda were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Tom Hall Street was shut down for approximately two hours between Bozeman Drive and Kimbrell Road as crews attended to the incident.

Officials have not yet identified the deceased driver.

Related: New hospital opens to patients in Fort Mill, S.C.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rhonda Michelle Rankin-Evans, 47, was charged.
Salisbury woman charged with murder of husband at motel in Maggie Valley
Governor Cooper orders lowering of US and NC flags to half-staff
Flags lowered to half-staff in honor of former state representative
This July 24, 2013 photo shows the North Carolina State Capitol in Raleigh, N.C. (AP...
New year means new laws go into effect in NC
We’re getting answers from medical experts on what might have caused the terrifying situation...
Damar Hamlin ‘trending upwards’ in Cincinnati, uncle says
Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati...
‘Our prayers are with Damar’: Panthers, Charlotte leaders send prayers to Bills’ Hamlin after collapse

Latest News

Heavy rain causes flooding at Little Sugar Creek Greenway in Charlotte
The lightning bolt hit what appears to be a truck hauling a trailer.
Shocking: Lightning strikes vehicle at JR Motorsports in Mooresville
Rachel Coulter Shows You Features Of The WBTV First Alert Weather App
The lightning bolt hit what appears to be a truck hauling a trailer.
Lightning strikes vehicle at JR Motorsports in Mooresville