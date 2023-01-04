One dead, four injured after head-on collision in Fort Mill, police say

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed and four others were injured following a head-on crash in Fort Mill on Tuesday afternoon, police say.

According to the Fort Mill Police Department, the collision happened on Tom Hall Street near Ashbrooke Drive around 12:25 p.m.

Officials determined that the driver of a Ford Fusion crossed the centerline while traveling west on Tom Hall Street, hitting a Honda Odyssey that was coming from the opposite direction head-on.

The driver of the Ford was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No other passengers were in the vehicle.

Four passengers in the Honda were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Tom Hall Street was shut down for approximately two hours between Bozeman Drive and Kimbrell Road as crews attended to the incident.

Officials have not yet identified the deceased driver.

