PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Iredell-Statesville Schools receives substantial school-based mental health grant

The federal grant, titled Project RESOLVE, is funded through the US Department of Education.
The federal grant, titled Project RESOLVE, is funded through the US Department of Education.(WBTV File)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 9:41 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Iredell-Statesville Schools has secured a grant for over 17 million dollars that will offer school-based mental health services to students over the next five years.

According to a news release, the federal grant, titled Project RESOLVE, is funded through the US Department of Education. Project RESOLVE will enhance student safety through the hiring of 22 school-based therapists with clinical licensure.

Kelly Marcy, Executive Director of Student Services, learned of the grant receipt just before the close of 2022. “We are excited to receive this funding to expand our school-based mental health program and continue our crisis services. We have created a comprehensive mental health plan for students over the past 4 years, and receiving this grant allows us to continue to focus on student needs.”

“Iredell-Statesville Schools has been innovative for many years now in its efforts to address the growing mental health needs of our students,” stated Chief of Strategic Planning and Student Services Boen Nutting. “Anxiety and depression are a serious problem for young people today. I-SS is on the cutting edge of providing comprehensive clinical services to students in need. Having trained professionals on staff when a mental health crisis arises is no longer a luxury; it is a necessity to our students’ safety and well-being.”

Project RESOLVE will allow the district to recruit and retain experienced school-based providers to work within individual school buildings across Iredell County. The goal of this project includes lowering anxiety and violence in students and increasing emotional management.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rhonda Michelle Rankin-Evans, 47, was charged.
Salisbury woman charged with murder of husband at motel in Maggie Valley
Governor Cooper orders lowering of US and NC flags to half-staff
Flags lowered to half-staff in honor of former state representative
This July 24, 2013 photo shows the North Carolina State Capitol in Raleigh, N.C. (AP...
New year means new laws go into effect in NC
Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati...
‘Our prayers are with Damar’: Panthers, Charlotte leaders send prayers to Bills’ Hamlin after collapse
We’re getting answers from medical experts on what might have caused the terrifying situation...
Damar Hamlin ‘trending upwards’ in Cincinnati, uncle says

Latest News

44 days since 11-year-old Cornelius girl Madalina Cojocari was last seen
Madalina Cojocari is seen on a school bus on Nov. 21, 2022. It's the last time authorities have...
TIMELINE: 44 days since 11-year-old Cornelius girl Madalina Cojocari was last seen
Marcus Mobley Bratton, 33, of Salisbury, died at the scene according to officials.
Salisbury man killed in crash in Thomasville
Destiny Anniah Bradley, 25, of Portsmouth, Virginia, was charged.
Gun and DUI charges filed following traffic stop