Heavy rain, severe weather threat expected through Wednesday morning
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day in advance of a major front headed our way. The heaviest of the rain and any potential severe weather will come during the morning hours, ending by early afternoon.
- Through Midday: Heavy rain, severe weather threat
- This Afternoon: Breezy and unseasonably warm
- Friday and Weekend: Cooler and more seasonable
A level one out of five risk for severe weather is in place for most of our area early today, as damaging wind gusts and even an isolated tornado will be possible. The greatest risk for severe weather will exist across the Piedmont.
Heavy rain for most of us will add up to another inch or so before tapering down.
Once the rain clears the region, the afternoon will be breezy and unseasonably warm with afternoon readings once again jumping into the upper 60s to lower 70s.
Skies will clear tonight and it will turn cooler with lows in the 40s.
Sunshine is forecast to return Thursday with highs in the middle 60s before cooler, more seasonable afternoon readings in the middle 50s are set to return on Friday with lows Friday night falling back into the 30s.
As for the weekend, we should remain rain-free with seasonal highs in the 50s and lows in the 40s.
Stay safe out there!
Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin
