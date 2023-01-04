Gun and DUI charges filed following traffic stop

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury say a traffic stop led to DUI and gun charges for one woman.

Officers reported spotting a driver weaving between lanes and speeding at more than 90 miles-an-hour on I-85 on New Year’s Eve just after 9:00 p.m. Police stopped the car near Jake Alexander Blvd.

According to the report, while searching the car, officers found a handgun that they said had been reported stolen from Chesapeake, Virginia. Police also discovered a brown bag containing an open bottle of tequila.

Destiny Anniah Bradley, 25, of Portsmouth, Virginia, was charged with felony possession of a stolen firearm, misdemeanor carrying a concealed gun, driving while impaired, possession of an open container and speeding.

Bond was set at $2500.

Officers gave Bradley a field sobriety test. The driver reportedly registered a .08 blood alcohol content when given a breathalyzer test.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.