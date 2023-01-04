PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Gun and DUI charges filed following traffic stop

Gun reported stolen in Virginia recovered
Destiny Anniah Bradley, 25, of Portsmouth, Virginia, was charged.
Destiny Anniah Bradley, 25, of Portsmouth, Virginia, was charged.(Salisbury Police)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 6:35 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury say a traffic stop led to DUI and gun charges for one woman.

Officers reported spotting a driver weaving between lanes and speeding at more than 90 miles-an-hour on I-85 on New Year’s Eve just after 9:00 p.m. Police stopped the car near Jake Alexander Blvd.

According to the report, while searching the car, officers found a handgun that they said had been reported stolen from Chesapeake, Virginia. Police also discovered a brown bag containing an open bottle of tequila.

Destiny Anniah Bradley, 25, of Portsmouth, Virginia, was charged with felony possession of a stolen firearm, misdemeanor carrying a concealed gun, driving while impaired, possession of an open container and speeding.

Bond was set at $2500.

Officers gave Bradley a field sobriety test. The driver reportedly registered a .08 blood alcohol content when given a breathalyzer test.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rhonda Michelle Rankin-Evans, 47, was charged.
Salisbury woman charged with murder of husband at motel in Maggie Valley
Governor Cooper orders lowering of US and NC flags to half-staff
Flags lowered to half-staff in honor of former state representative
This July 24, 2013 photo shows the North Carolina State Capitol in Raleigh, N.C. (AP...
New year means new laws go into effect in NC
Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati...
‘Our prayers are with Damar’: Panthers, Charlotte leaders send prayers to Bills’ Hamlin after collapse
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field

Latest News

Marcus Mobley Bratton, 33, of Salisbury, died at the scene according to officials.
Salisbury man killed in crash in Thomasville
The Challenge is a business idea competition seeking solutions to problems causing disparities...
Flywheel Foundation announces Health Equity Innovation Challenge Launch in Concord
RPL anticipates that all services will resume normal operations by Monday, Jan. 23.
Planned system upgrade will impact Rowan Public Library Jan. 21-23
The ramp from Interstate 85 South to Interstate 77 South in north Charlotte is closed Wednesday...
Crash closes ramp from I-85 S to I-77 S in north Charlotte