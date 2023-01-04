PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
FIRST ALERT: Keep your umbrella handy throughout Wednesday afternoon

Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day.
More wet and unsettled weather will continue into the midday hours with a risk for heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds, and a low tornado threat.
By Bekah Birdsall
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 12:25 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Rain chances stay high through the early afternoon with the severe weather threat diminishing.

First Alert Weather Day TODAY: Heavy rain, lightning, & gusty winds at times

• Thursday: Dry, sunny & mild

• Friday – Weekend: Cooling down, more seasonable

More wet and unsettled weather will continue into the midday hours with a risk for heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds, and a low tornado threat. Rain chances will taper off by the late afternoon with even breaks of sun possible and high temperatures near 70°.

Drier air will take over for Thursday with high temperatures cooling down to the lower 60s. By Friday, high temperatures will fall to the lower 50s with freezing temperatures in the forecast for Saturday morning.

This weekend is looking mainly dry with high temperatures in the middle 50s and a mix of sun and clouds.

This weekend is looking mainly dry with high temperatures in the middle 50s and a mix of sun and clouds.(WBTV)

Stay weather aware!

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

