FIRST ALERT: Keep your umbrella handy throughout Wednesday afternoon

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Rain chances stay high through the early afternoon with the severe weather threat diminishing.

• First Alert Weather Day TODAY: Heavy rain, lightning, & gusty winds at times

• Thursday: Dry, sunny & mild

• Friday – Weekend: Cooling down, more seasonable

More wet and unsettled weather will continue into the midday hours with a risk for heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds, and a low tornado threat. Rain chances will taper off by the late afternoon with even breaks of sun possible and high temperatures near 70°.

Drier air will take over for Thursday with high temperatures cooling down to the lower 60s. By Friday, high temperatures will fall to the lower 50s with freezing temperatures in the forecast for Saturday morning.

This weekend is looking mainly dry with high temperatures in the middle 50s and a mix of sun and clouds.

Stay weather aware!

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.