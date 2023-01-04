Family of 7 displaced after house fire caused by lightning strike in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A family of seven is currently without a home after a house fire in northeast Charlotte on Wednesday.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the fire happened in the 200 block of Plymouth Avenue, near the intersection of Dalton Avenue and North Tryon Street, after a lightning strike energized grounding surfaces at the home.

Firefighters were able to control the fire in 10 minutes.

No injuries were reported, but the home sustained $40,000 in damage.

The Red Cross of the Greater Carolinas is assisting the family.

