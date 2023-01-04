PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Damar Hamlin ‘trending upwards’ in Cincinnati, uncle says

By Amanda Alvarado and Brian Planalp
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 9:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) -Damar Hamlin remains sedated on a ventilator at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, WXIX reports.

Hamlin’s uncle, Dorrian Glen, told CNN that doctors have Hamlin on his stomach to help take pressure off of his lungs.

The 24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety is listed in critical condition after his collapse at Paycor Stadium Monday night.

“He’s healing right now. Like I said, they sedated him just to try to give him a better chance to continue to heal better. Just taking it day by day, and it seems like he’s trending upwards in a positive way, and thank God for that,” Glen said.

He said Hamlin’s cardiac arrest was a complete surprise, adding that he did not have any preexisting heart issues that he knew of.

Dr. Anthony Cardillo, an ER specialist, has thoughts on Damar Hamlin's condition after the NFL star suffered a cardiac arrest mid-game. (Source: CNN)

Glen said Hamlin died and was resuscitated twice, first on the field and again at the hospital.

“I just want to express my gratitude to the medical staff that was on hand,” Glen said. “If not for them, my nephew probably wouldn’t be here, and I mean that from the bottom of my heart. We thank them.”

Hamlin’s mother and father have been at his side the entire time. Glen said they are heartbroken.

“This is just devastating,” he said.

Since Monday, a prayer circle formed outside of UC Medical center shortly after Hamlin arrived by ambulance. A church service was held for him less than a mile away from his hospital on Tuesday.

Buildings are lit blue across downtown Cincinnati at Fountain Square, the Fifth Third Bank building, Great American Ball Park, the Duke Energy Convention Center, Procter and Gamble, Great American Tow Ber and Paycor Stadium.

Hamlin’s toy drive fundraiser has brought in more than $6 million in donations.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this story. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rhonda Michelle Rankin-Evans, 47, was charged.
Salisbury woman charged with murder of husband at motel in Maggie Valley
Governor Cooper orders lowering of US and NC flags to half-staff
Flags lowered to half-staff in honor of former state representative
This July 24, 2013 photo shows the North Carolina State Capitol in Raleigh, N.C. (AP...
New year means new laws go into effect in NC
Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati...
‘Our prayers are with Damar’: Panthers, Charlotte leaders send prayers to Bills’ Hamlin after collapse
We’re getting answers from medical experts on what might have caused the terrifying situation...
Damar Hamlin ‘trending upwards’ in Cincinnati, uncle says

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks about the PACT Act, which helps veterans get screened for exposure...
Biden: GOP speaker drama ‘not a good look’ for country
FILE - In this March 12, 2019, file photo, William "Rick" Singer, founder of the Edge College &...
Rick Singer, college scam mastermind, set to be sentenced
Sharon and Darryl Getman, both in their 80s, were identified as the retired couple found dead...
Police identify retired couple killed inside their home
The federal grant, titled Project RESOLVE, is funded through the US Department of Education.
Iredell-Statesville Schools receives substantial school-based mental health grant
Sharon and Darryl Getman, both in their 80s, were identified as the retired couple found dead...
Police identify retired couple killed inside their home