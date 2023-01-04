Crash closes ramp from I-85 S to I-77 S in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A traffic crash has closed a ramp on Interstate 85 southbound in north Charlotte.

The ramp from I-85 South to Interstate 77 South is shut down due to this crash as of 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the ramp is closed because of an overturned vehicle. Medic says no one was taken to the hospital.

Drivers are asked to use caution and try to find an alternate route, as there are significant delays in the area.

One alternate route is to exit at Statesville Avenue and go to LaSalle Street. That will get drivers back to I-77 South.

