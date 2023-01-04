PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Crash closes ramp from I-85 S to I-77 S in north Charlotte

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 5:45 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A traffic crash has closed a ramp on Interstate 85 southbound in north Charlotte.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the ramp is closed because of an overturned vehicle. Medic says no one was taken to the hospital.

Drivers are asked to use caution and try to find an alternate route, as there are significant delays in the area.

One alternate route is to exit at Statesville Avenue and go to LaSalle Street. That will get drivers back to I-77 South.

Get real-time traffic updates here.

