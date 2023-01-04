PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

CPR instructor: Quick action saved Damar Hamlin’s life

Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin is examined during the first half of an NFL football game against...
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin is examined during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Cincinnati.(Jeff Dean | AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
By Josh Jackson and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 12:50 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) – A CPR instructor for the American Heart Association is praising medical staff’s quick action for saving Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s life.

Hamlin collapsed mid-game Monday night after he took a hit to the chest while making a tackle. Doctors said he suffered cardiac arrest on the field.

Gregory Wyatt, a CPR instructor who trains faculty for the American Heart Association, said Hamlin very likely could have died, had it not been for the quick thinking of others.

“Instead of putting him in the ambulance, they returned him to the ground to immediately start CPR,” Wyatt said. “That is literally the last intervention step between them [Hamlin] and death.”

According to team officials, Hamlin’s heartbeat was restored on the field before he was taken to the hospital.

Wyatt has been a CPR instructor for nearly 20 years and said Hamlin’s cardiac arrest from a football tackle is the first he has ever seen.

“I’m 44 years old and it’s the first time I’ve ever seen it,” Wyatt said.

While Wyatt said football can be a dangerous sport for injuries, fatalities are extremely rare.

“We can debate the safety of football, but fatal incidents or potentially fatal incidents are extremely rare in the sport,” Wyatt said.

The NFL said the game between the Bills and the Bengals will not resume this week. A decision has not yet been made about rescheduling.

Copyright 2023 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rhonda Michelle Rankin-Evans, 47, was charged.
Salisbury woman charged with murder of husband at motel in Maggie Valley
Governor Cooper orders lowering of US and NC flags to half-staff
Flags lowered to half-staff in honor of former state representative
This July 24, 2013 photo shows the North Carolina State Capitol in Raleigh, N.C. (AP...
New year means new laws go into effect in NC
We’re getting answers from medical experts on what might have caused the terrifying situation...
Damar Hamlin ‘trending upwards’ in Cincinnati, uncle says
Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati...
‘Our prayers are with Damar’: Panthers, Charlotte leaders send prayers to Bills’ Hamlin after collapse

Latest News

FBI increases reward for attempted pipe bomber to $500,000.
FBI: Surveillance video shows Capitol pipe bomber suspect
President Joe Biden is applauded by, from left, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, Ohio Gov. Mike...
Biden aims to highlight bipartisanship amid House GOP chaos
Rep. Kevin McCarthy is trying to become House speaker despite losing in multiple rounds of...
McCarthy failing anew in bid for speaker; GOP in disarray
FILE PHOTO - Pictured is the exterior of a Dave & Buster's restaurant. James “Buster” Corley, a...
James ‘Buster’ Corley of Dave & Buster’s chain dead at 72
Heavy rain causes flooding at Little Sugar Creek Greenway in Charlotte