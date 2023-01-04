PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

CMPD investigating homicide in north Charlotte

The incident happened on West 24th Street near Cordelia Park.
Police are investigating a homicide in north Charlotte on Wednesday evening.
Police are investigating a homicide in north Charlotte on Wednesday evening.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) is investigating a homicide in north Charlotte on Wednesday evening.

According to police, the investigation is happening in the 600 block of West 24th Street, near Cordelia Park and Villa Heights Elementary School.

Police have not yet confirmed how the victim died or identified them.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest information as it comes in.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rhonda Michelle Rankin-Evans, 47, was charged.
Salisbury woman charged with murder of husband at motel in Maggie Valley
Governor Cooper orders lowering of US and NC flags to half-staff
Flags lowered to half-staff in honor of former state representative
This July 24, 2013 photo shows the North Carolina State Capitol in Raleigh, N.C. (AP...
New year means new laws go into effect in NC
We’re getting answers from medical experts on what might have caused the terrifying situation...
Damar Hamlin ‘trending upwards’ in Cincinnati, uncle says
Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati...
‘Our prayers are with Damar’: Panthers, Charlotte leaders send prayers to Bills’ Hamlin after collapse

Latest News

Walter Suggs will be presented with 'The Manilow Music Project' award on Jan. 21 at the...
CMS band director to be presented with singer Barry Manilow’s music teacher award
Iredell-Statesville Schools receives grant to provide mental health support to students
Off-duty officer charged with murder makes court appearance in Gaston County
Lightning strikes at JR Motorsports as storms sweep across Carolinas