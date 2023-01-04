CMPD investigating homicide in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) is investigating a homicide in north Charlotte on Wednesday evening.

According to police, the investigation is happening in the 600 block of West 24th Street, near Cordelia Park and Villa Heights Elementary School.

Police have not yet confirmed how the victim died or identified them.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

