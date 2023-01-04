PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Charlotte city leaders to vote on rezoning of Cotswold Chick-Fil-A

City leaders are taking on traffic concerns stemming from the Randolph Road restaurant.
The proposal consists of making the restaurant on Randolph Road a drive-thru only location.
By Lowell Rose
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s a common sight at the chicken chain, vehicle after vehicle lining up for the drive-thru.

Charlotte City leaders will discuss traffic matters stemming from the Cotswold Chick-Fil-A location during the city’s zoning committee meeting Wednesday night.

Supporters of rezoning believe it would help ease traffic on Randolph Road, and for customers trying to eat.

“Traffic is not the best right now, here,” Melanie Mann said. “The longest I’ve ever waited was about 15 to 20 minutes, so yeah it’s a pretty long time if you have like an hour lunch break.”

There is a plan in place to turn this Chick-Fil-A into a drive-thru only restaurant with no indoor seating for customers.

Some are for it, while others aren’t quite on board.

“I would be for it, I live in the neighborhood and it’s very nerve wracking at times getting around the traffic here, and if that would alleviate the traffic, I would be a proponent,” Carson Fitzgerald said. “I think it would be better just to have a quicker flow and to not backup the public streets.”

“I don’t feel that would help, it’s currently already operating as a drive-thru only, they don’t allow people to go inside, so it would just be the same, everything would be the same, nothing would change,” Shantale Tartt said.

The latest site plan shows two drive-through lanes nearly circling the building, and a third lane to bypass the drive-thru traffic.

Renderings show a patio with seating outside and a walk-up window for ordering.

A vote is expected during Wednesday night’s meeting. If it passes, it will go before the full council for a vote.

