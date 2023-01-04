The best 2023 Toyotas for a holiday road trip

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Photo provided to WBTV by Toyota of North Charlotte(This was provided to WBTV by Toyota of North Charlotte)
By Toyota of North Charlotte
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Sponsored by Toyota of North Charlotte

The holidays are here, which means the highways are about to get a whole lot busier. No matter why you’re hitting the road this holiday season, you need the right 2023 Toyota for the job. Here are some of our top 2023 Toyotas for taking a holiday road trip this year - check it out. 

Which 2023 Toyota is a fit for your holiday road trip plans? 

If you’re heading home from college for winter break… 

You want a new 2023 Toyota Corolla or Corolla Cross. This sleek sedan and sporty crossover are affordable, for starters, and incredibly fuel efficient with MPGs of 32/41 and 31/33 mpg, respectively. Plus, you can up the ante by opting for either of them in a hybrid model! Both of these N Charlotte Toyotas also offer incredible technology like Qi wireless charging for devices, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Amazon Alexa, navigation, and Bluetooth to stream phone calls. Whether you’re a student or a parent looking for a car for a student, these new 2023 Toyotas are the way to go! 

If you’re taking on a new winter sport… 

You want a 2023 Toyota that can handle the snow and get off the beaten path. We recommend the N Charlotte Toyota Tundra or Toyota Tacoma! These capable trucks have features like four-wheel drive, CRAWL control, multi-terrain select, and more to ensure you find the best skiing spots even if they’re off the pavement. Climate control and heated front seats will keep you warm, and the spacious beds allow for plenty of space for winter sports gear like skis and snowboards. You can even tow a small camper or snowmobile behind you thanks to the towing capacity of these trucks. 

If you’re taking a family road trip…

You want a 2023 Toyota that’s spacious and family-friendly. Hitting the highway to visit other friends and family? You need to check out the 2023 Toyota Highlander or Sienna! Both of these spacious N Charlotte Toyotas easily seat 8 and have comfortable features like reclining captain’s chairs and zoned climate control. You’ll love convenience tech like power rear lift gates and sliding doors, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Driver Easy Speak, navigation, and Bluetooth for phone calls. Additionally, both of these 2023 Toyotas are crammed with the best safety tech (like Toyota Safety Sense) and have the LATCH system in 4+ seats for car seats and boosters. The 2023 Toyota Sienna even offers a 1080p entertainment system with wireless headphones so your family can watch Christmas movies while you hit the highway. 

Test any of these N Charlotte Toyotas today and start planning your holidays 

Want to see any of these - or any other - new 2023 Toyotas in person? Start planning your holiday road trip NOW - visit Toyota of N Charlotte. We’re open seven days a week at 13429 Statesville Road, just off I-77 at exit 23 in Huntersville. You can see all of our current and upcoming inventory online OR call us at (704) 875-9199 today! 

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

