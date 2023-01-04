After days of warm weather and rain, temperatures and rain chances cool off

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a few days of rain and warm temperatures, calmer, cooler days are ahead, as we’ll be back to normal heading into the weekend.

Tonight: Decreasing clouds.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, still warm.

Weekend: Seasonable, few showers possible Sunday.

After an active start to the day, the rain and threat for severe weather is long gone. As our cold front makes progress overhead, clouds will continue to decrease from west to east into the late evening and overnight period.

Thursday's outlook in the Carolinas. (WBTV First Alert Weather)

Temperatures will fall back into the 40s overnight and will rebound back into the mid 60s by Thursday afternoon.

Our mostly sunny conditions will persist through Friday, but temperatures will be noticeably cooler as we wrap up the workweek.

Anticipate the upper 30s heading out the door Friday morning and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s.

We’ll be even colder to start by Saturday morning, bottoming out near freezing, but that’s about where we should be this time of year!

We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday, with increasing clouds and even the potential for a few showers on Sunday.

Temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 50s both afternoons, a trend that will take us into the start of next week.

- Meteorologist Rachel Coulter

