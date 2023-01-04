PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

78-year-old man has ear, part of face chewed off during attack, police say

Officers responded to a rail station platform around 2:15 a.m. where witnesses reported an attack on a man and a lot of blood.
By FOX 12 Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 7:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) – A 78-year-old man lost an ear in a grisly attack in Oregon early Tuesday morning, according to police.

Officers responded to a rail station platform around 2:15 a.m., where witnesses reported an attack on a man and a lot of blood, KPTV reported.

Police said they found the attacker still on top of the victim and pulled him off.

According to police, the suspect “had chewed off the victim’s ear and part of his face. The injury was so severe that responders could see the victim’s skull.”

The 78-year-old man was taken to the hospital for treatment. His current condition is not known.

Police initially booked the suspect under the fake name of “El Baker” because that’s all he would give them.

But later, through fingerprints, they discovered his true identity is Koryn Kraemer, 25, who had recently moved to Portland from the state of Georgia.

Authorities are investigating whether drug use may have played a part in Kraemer’s behavior.

Kraemer was booked for second-degree assault.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rhonda Michelle Rankin-Evans, 47, was charged.
Salisbury woman charged with murder of husband at motel in Maggie Valley
Governor Cooper orders lowering of US and NC flags to half-staff
Flags lowered to half-staff in honor of former state representative
This July 24, 2013 photo shows the North Carolina State Capitol in Raleigh, N.C. (AP...
New year means new laws go into effect in NC
Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati...
‘Our prayers are with Damar’: Panthers, Charlotte leaders send prayers to Bills’ Hamlin after collapse
We’re getting answers from medical experts on what might have caused the terrifying situation...
Damar Hamlin ‘trending upwards’ in Cincinnati, uncle says

Latest News

FILE - Cuban flags fly near the U.S. Embassy in Havana.
US reopening visa and consular services at embassy in Cuba
44 days since 11-year-old Cornelius girl Madalina Cojocari was last seen
In this photo provided by Archana Sahgal, Aqeela Sherrills, an advisor to the nonprofit Hyphen,...
White House gun violence program with philanthropies ends
Rep. Kevin McCarthy is trying to become House speaker despite losing in multiple rounds of...
McCarthy’s bid for speaker to continue; Trump urges support
Madalina Cojocari is seen on a school bus on Nov. 21, 2022. It's the last time authorities have...
TIMELINE: 44 days since 11-year-old Cornelius girl Madalina Cojocari was last seen