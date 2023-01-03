Salisbury woman charged with murder of husband at motel in Maggie Valley

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman from Salisbury has been charged in a homicide in Maggie Valley, according to police. Rhonda Michelle Rankin-Evans, 47, is in custody at the Haywood County Detention Center without bond.

According to the report, Maggie Valley police responded to a disturbance call on New Year’s Eve at approximately 7:35 p.m. at the Tanglewood Motel on Soco Road.

Once they arrived, police say they found Wayne Stevenson Evans, 57, of Salisbury, unresponsive in a room the couple was sharing.

Police said that officials are awaiting the results of an autopsy. More charges could be coming based on the results of the investigation.

No additional details of the incident were released.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.