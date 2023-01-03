Records sealed as search continues for missing 11-year-old Cornelius girl

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Search warrants and phone records related to the hunt for missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari have been sealed, according to court documents.

In an order obtained by WBTV, the phone records were sealed because the search warrant affidavits are “extremely detailed and contain many facts not available to the public.”

As for the search warrants, the order states the availability of them could interfere with the rights of Diana Cojocari and Christopher Palmiter, Madalina’s mother and stepfather.

The pair was arrested Dec. 17 for failure to report a missing child.

Madalina was reported missing on Dec. 15, but she hadn’t been seen since Nov. 21.

Cornelius Police Department said the parents “clearly” are not telling authorities everything they know.

Palmiter is said to have traveled to and from Michigan while Madalina was missing. His wife reported to police that she believed her husband “put her family in danger.”

The search for Madalina continues with the FBI and SBI aiding Cornelius police.

Madalina weighs approximately 90 pounds and was last seen wearing jeans, pink, purple and white Adidas shoes, and a white t-shirt and jacket.

Anyone with information should call Cornelius Police Department at 704-892-7773 or 1-800-Call FBI with any details.

