Rain, strong winds, isolated tornado possible as storm front moves in

The better chance for thunderstorms will unfold on Wednesday.
Today is a First Alert Weather Day in advance of a major front headed our way.
By Al Conklin
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 7:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day in advance of a major front headed our way.

  • Today: Mainly dry, unseasonably mild
  • Tonight-Wednesday: Periods of rain, storms
  • End of Week: Cooler, more seasonable

Most of the day will be quiet. Clouds will gather and thicken, and it will be unseasonably mild and rather humid with afternoon readings in the mid to upper 60s.

Rain chances will increase from west to east this evening. A few storms will also be possible tonight, but the better chance for thunderstorms will unfold on Wednesday. A level one out of five risk for severe weather is in place for most of our area Wednesday, as damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado will be possible.

Overnight temperatures will only drop into the upper 50s to lower 60s and even with rain, Wednesday will be warm again with highs back in the mid to upper 60s.

Sunshine is forecast to return Thursday with highs in the middle 60s before cooler, more seasonable afternoon readings in the low to mid 50s are set to return on Friday.

As for the weekend, we should remain rain-free with seasonal highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.

Hope your New Year is off to a great start!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

