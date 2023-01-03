Police: 2 children injured in suspected drunk-driving crash in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Two children were injured in a suspected drunk-driving accident on Dec. 30, according to Rock Hill police.

Officers say they responded to a wreck around 1:25 p.m. along the 1800 block of Ogden Road involving a Toyota and Chevrolet.

They say they found Adrian Latwan Boyd on the ground in front of the Toyota holding an unresponsive toddler.

The driver of the second car was found with a head injury and a 10-year-old was trapped in the car, also with a head injury.

Police reported smelling alcohol on Boyd’s breath and said his speech was slurred.

At one point, he became unconscious and was taken to an area hospital. The other three who were injured were taken to a different hospital.

Investigators say Boyd was headed south on Ogden Road when he went left of center into the opposite lane, then came back onto the road and hit the other driver, who was headed north.

The impact from the crash caused Boyd’s car to overturn before coming to rest on its tires, police said.

Police also said Boyd and the toddler were not wearing seatbelts. The toddler had abdominal and back injuries.

The driver of the second car sustained a broken leg and arm and the child in that car had abdominal injuries and a broken leg.

Boyd was arrested after his release from the hospital on Jan. 3. He was charged with three counts of felony DUI with great bodily injury, child endangerment, driving under suspension, and violation of the child restraint law.

