PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Police: 2 children injured in suspected drunk-driving crash in Rock Hill

A toddler wasn’t secured by a seatbelt, police said.
Two children were injured in a suspected drunk-driving accident on Dec. 30, according to Rock...
Two children were injured in a suspected drunk-driving accident on Dec. 30, according to Rock Hill police.(Source: MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Two children were injured in a suspected drunk-driving accident on Dec. 30, according to Rock Hill police.

Officers say they responded to a wreck around 1:25 p.m. along the 1800 block of Ogden Road involving a Toyota and Chevrolet.

They say they found Adrian Latwan Boyd on the ground in front of the Toyota holding an unresponsive toddler.

The driver of the second car was found with a head injury and a 10-year-old was trapped in the car, also with a head injury.

Police reported smelling alcohol on Boyd’s breath and said his speech was slurred.

At one point, he became unconscious and was taken to an area hospital. The other three who were injured were taken to a different hospital.

Investigators say Boyd was headed south on Ogden Road when he went left of center into the opposite lane, then came back onto the road and hit the other driver, who was headed north.

The impact from the crash caused Boyd’s car to overturn before coming to rest on its tires, police said.

Police also said Boyd and the toddler were not wearing seatbelts. The toddler had abdominal and back injuries.

The driver of the second car sustained a broken leg and arm and the child in that car had abdominal injuries and a broken leg.

Boyd was arrested after his release from the hospital on Jan. 3. He was charged with three counts of felony DUI with great bodily injury, child endangerment, driving under suspension, and violation of the child restraint law.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This July 24, 2013 photo shows the North Carolina State Capitol in Raleigh, N.C. (AP...
New year means new laws go into effect in NC
Officials say a scaffolding collapse left three people dead and two injured on East Morehead...
3 dead, 2 hurt in construction accident just outside uptown Charlotte
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed that an American Airlines plane was parked...
Airline employee dead after being ‘ingested into engine,’ authorities say
A man allegedly killed Dollar Tree employee with a machete inside an Upper Sandusky, Ohio,...
Dollar store worker killed with machete, police say

Latest News

A large police presence was spotted at the home of missing Madalina Cojocari on Wednesday...
Records sealed as search continues for missing 11-year-old Cornelius girl
Salisbury's public transportation service will be expanded as a result of the grant, according...
City of Salisbury to use share of federal transportation grant for on demand, micro transit service
North Carolina State Senator Jeff Jackson
Democrat Jeff Jackson sworn into Congress following District 14 win
Roughly 500,000 Duke Energy customers were impacted by the rotating power outages on Christmas...
Duke Energy apologizes after thousands lose power over Christmas weekend