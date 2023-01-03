Pair of career performances earns Williams C-USA Player of the Week acclaim

Press release provided by Charlotte 49ers Athletics

DALLAS, Texas – Following a pair of 31-point performances in a pair of home dubs for the Charlotte men’s basketball team, junior guard Brice Williams has been named the Conference USA Player of the Week the league announced Monday.

In CLT’s victories over Middle Tennessee and Louisiana Tech, Williams averaged 31 points, five rebounds and 1.5 assists while shooting 78 percent from the field (18-of-23), 56 percent from 3-point land (5-of-9) and knocking down 21 total attempts from the charity stripe.

In Thursday’s 82-67 victory over Middle, Williams scored 31 points on 9-of-11 shooting, including 21 of those in the second half and nine during the 49ers momentum-shifting, 16-2 run to pull away from the Blue Raiders in the evenings closing stages.

The Huntersville, North Carolina native backed up his Thursday performance with 31 more points to help push the Niners past Louisiana Tech on Saturday afternoon. Williams finished the New Years Eve matinee scoring his 31 on 9-of-12 shooting, while ripping down six rebounds on the defensive end.

His 62 total points this week came in just 55 total minutes off the bench, giving Williams a sparkling points per minute mark of 1.12.

His pair of performances in league play marked the first time a 49er had scored 30+ in back-to-back games since Leemire Goldwire did so against St. Bonaventure on Feb. 9, 2008 and Xavier on Feb. 13, 2008 in the midst of CLT’s 2007-08 campaign.

The Hopewell High School alum leads Charlotte in scoring through 14 games and is a front runner for the leagues Sixth Man of the Year Award having come off the bench in every game for the 49ers this season.

This is the first weekly award of the 2022-23 campaign for any 49ers player, after finishing last season with eight total weekly honors.

