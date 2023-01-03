Mint Museum to debut first-ever Picasso traveling exhibition

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Mint Museum will be the only museum on the East Coast to host a traveling exhibition featuring Picasso.

Beginning on Feb. 11, the exhibit ‘Picasso Landscapes: Out of Bounds’ will debut at the Mint Museum. It will run through May 21.

This exhibit will compromise approximately 40 paintings spanning Picasso’s full career and it is the first traveling exhibition to explore his lifelong innovations in the landscape tradition.

The exhibit is part of the Picasso Celebration 1973-2023, structured around 50 exhibitions and events to coincide with the 50th anniversary of his death on April 8.

The Mint Museum will be one of three museums to host the exhibit but first to open.

“2023 is anticipated to be a year of powerful art and opportunities for transformation at The Mint Museum,” says Todd Herman, PhD, president and CEO at The Mint Museum. “We will be offering the first-ever museum exhibition in Charlotte dedicated to works by Pablo Picasso and the first chance for anyone in the world to see this particular exhibition.”

The dynamic grouping of works in the exhibition offers visitors an unparalleled window into the artist’s creative process, from his earliest days in art school to months before his passing in 1973.

Partnering cultural organizations working with The Mint Museum created a multilayered experience of innovative programming for Picasso Landscapes: Out of Bounds include the Charlotte Symphony, Bechtler Museum of Modern Art, Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture, Theater Charlotte, JazzArts Charlotte, Charlotte Mecklenburg Library, and Opera Carolina.

“Beyond bringing this experience to the Queen City, we have multiple other exciting activities and exhibitions planned,” Herman added. “There’s never been a better time and place to engage with art in the Southeast than at The Mint Museum and in Charlotte this coming year.”

In concurrence with the exhibit, ‘Bearden/Picasso: Rhythms and Reverbations’ will be displayed at the museum to showcase Charlotte-born Romare Bearden’s work.

Admission will be free for grades K-12, $10 for members, $25 for adults, $20 for seniors ages 65 and older and college students with ID. Tickets can be purchased in advance online at mintmuseum.org/ticketing.

