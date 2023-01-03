PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Help available for those needing assistance with heating bills in Mecklenburg Co.

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 6:36 AM EST
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Starting Tuesday, anyone in Mecklenburg County who qualifies can apply for help with their heating bill.

The program is called the Low Income Energy Assistance Program and it’s available throughout the state but administered at the county level.

Although it’s not too cold this week, people will start getting those heating bills soon from that frigid weather seen over Christmas, so this program could help those having to choose between paying those bills and others.

WBTV reported on this back in December when applications opened only for low-income seniors or those who received services through the NC Division of Aging and Adult Services.

Now, those applications are open to everyone.

If approved, a payment ranging from $300 to $500 is paid directly to a household’s utility company. Residents don’t have to be behind on their bill, but there are some qualifications:

  • At least one eligible U.S. citizen or legal resident lives at the address
  • Cash resources must be $2,250 or below
  • The person applying should be the one responsible for the heating cost
  • Income is at or below 130% of the Federal Poverty Limit

For the last qualification, WBTV checked and found that for one person, they’re bringing in about $1,500 a month and for a family of four it’s around $3,000 a month.

Residents will need to provide identification like a driver’s license or passport, a copy of a utility bill, their social security number and proof of income.

Applications are taken until the end of March or until that money runs out.

