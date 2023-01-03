Flags lowered to half-staff in honor of former state representative

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 10:55 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - All United States and North Carolina flags will be lowered to half-staff at all state facilities until Wednesday at sunset in remembrance of former North Carolina House of Representative Walter Stine Isenhower.

He was a native of Conover and served the state’s 45th district (including Catawba and Burke counties) from 1986 to 1992.

“Rep. Stine Isenhower was an extraordinary public servant who made a difference for his beloved Catawba County and NC. Having served with him in the legislature I know he was a caring man of integrity. I send his son Randy and family my sympathy,” said Governor Roy Cooper.

Stine Isenhower died Saturday, Dec. 31. A memorial service will be held for him Jan. 6 at Concordia Lutheran Church in Conover.

